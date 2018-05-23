Doc Rivers, Clippers agree to a contract extension

Doc Rivers and the Clippers have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him as head coach beyond next season, the team announced Wednesday.
Rivers had one year left on his deal, which pays him about $11 million. The Clippers didn't announce the length of Rivers' extension or how much he's getting paid.
He has been with the Clippers for five seasons, his team missing the playoffs this season for the first time since Rivers arrived on the scene in 2013.
The Clippers were 42-40 last season, finising 10th in the Western Conference
"Doc is one of the top coaches in the NBA, coming off one of his finest seasons since joining the Clippers," team owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement. "We trust Doc to lead a competitive, tough, hard-working team while upholding a culture of accountability expected to resonate throughout the organization."
Rivers will be entering his 20th season as a head coach in the NBA, having coached in Orlando and Boston before joining the Clippers.
"I am proud of the success we have had here over the last five seasons, but there is more work to be done," Rivers said in a statement. "We are coming off a year where our team battled through many challenges and much adversity, proving deep talent and even greater potential. I am looking forward to getting back to work on the court to develop our players and compete with the NBA's elite."