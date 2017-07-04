Clippers to meet with free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday

The Clippers will meet with unrestricted free-agent point guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday to gauge his interest in joining the team, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers probably will have the mid-level exception of $8.4 million to offer Rose, the 2011 MVP.

Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks. He shot 47.1% from the field, but only 21.7% from three-point range. The injury-prone veteran is coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the fourth knee surgery of his nine-year career.

Rose has a home in Los Angeles and works out here during the summer. He probably would compete with Patrick Beverley for the starting job at point guard.

Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford, who was a part of the still-finishing sign-and-trade deal for Danilo Gallinari, has viewed the Lakers as a “real option” to join if he can get a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks, said an NBA executive.

The deal had Denver signing Gallinari to a three-year, $65-million contract and then shipping him to the Clippers.

The Clippers in turn would trade Crawford, Diamond Stone and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Atlanta.

Crawford, the NBA’s sixth man of the year three times, also is interested in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, according to the official.

But one official said the Hawks are “playing hardball” regarding buying out Crawford.

He’s due to earn $14.2 million next season, but only $3 million of his $14.5-million contract for the 2018-19 season is guaranteed.

Crawford and his representatives are aware the Lakers are offering only one-year deals.

But the Lakers are about $12 million under the $99-million salary cap, perhaps opening the door for Crawford to recoup some of the money he would lose in a buyout.

Crawford, 37, averaged 12.3 points and shot 41.3% from the field, 36% from three-point range, in the 82 regular-season games he played for the Clippers last season.

The Lakers met with former Utah point guard George Hill on Monday, and had a phone meeting with former Miami guard Dion Waiters on Sunday. Hill agreed to a deal with Sacramento on Tuesday. The Lakers have also engaged in conversations with former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo, who remains in the mix.

Staff writer Tania Ganguli contributed to this report.

