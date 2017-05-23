Marreese Speights opts out of his contract with Clippers; others may soon do the same

Forward/center Marreese Speights opted out of his contract for the 2017-18 season with the Clippers, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The move, which comes as no surprise, was announced Tuesday on Twitter by AMS Sports, the agency that represents Speights.

Speights, who had until June 22 to inform the Clippers of his decision, would have made $1.459 million in the second year of a two-year deal he signed last summer.

He will be looking for the mid-level exception of about $8.2 million per year next season, which probably will be too much money for the Clippers, according to his representatives.

Speights averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 37.2% from three-point range over the 82 games he played for the Clippers last season.

Point guard Chris Paul has until June 29 to let the Clippers know if he’ll decline the option on his contract for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. Paul is expected to opt out because he can sign a five-year, $205-million extension with the Clippers this summer.

Paul, 32, could get a four-year deal worth about $152 million from another team.

Forward Blake Griffin has until June 28 to inform the Clippers of his decision whether to decline the option on his contract for next season.

Despite having surgery for a plantar plate injury to his right big toe that shut him down after Game 3 of the playoffs against Utah, Griffin is expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent.

Griffin can re-sign with the Clippers for five years and $175 million, or he could go to another team on a four-year deal worth $130 million.

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute has until June 29 to inform the Clippers of his decision whether to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

He’s also expected to opt out and look for a pay raise from the $2.3 million he is due to earn next season, or at least get a longer-term deal.

The NBA’s free-agency period starts July 1.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner