Five takeaways from the Clippers' latest lopsided defeat to Golden State

The lens through which Austin Rivers viewed yet another lopsided Clippers defeat to the Golden State Warriors was perplexing.
“The other games they just beat us. I thought tonight we beat ourselves,” Rivers said late Thursday night after the Clippers were soundly beaten by the Warriors, 123-113.
“I haven’t been able to say that in a long time versus Steph [Curry]. They’ve beaten us the last 10 games. I think tonight was the first time in a while we beat ourselves. I think we can beat them. They have a lot more discipline than us right now for the full 48 minutes. So we’ve got to learn from that.”
1. The Clippers indeed have lost 10 straight games to the Warriors, and all four losses this season have been by double digits, the average margin being 21.5 points.
The Clippers caved when the Warriors dropped a 50-point third-quarter on them in this last game at Oracle Arena.
The Clippers were clueless on how to respond. The 50-point third quarter the Warriors dropped was the most in L.A. Clippers history. The Clippers allowed 51 points in a third quarter to Denver in 1982 when they were based in San Diego.
The 16-point lead the Clippers had in the second quarter evaporated quickly during Golden State’s 12-minute, third-quarter deluge, sending L.A. into a 23-point hole in the fourth quarter.
Truth be told, this was never a game after the third-quarter downpour.
“We stopped playing,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said.
So maybe Austin Rivers was right.
2. DeAndre Jordan is creeping up on that danger zone of being suspended.
Jordan picked up his 13th technical foul of the season. A player that gets 16 technical fouls during the regular season is suspended for one game.
3. Jamal Crawford, who scored 19 points against the Warriors, passed Lenny Wilkins (17,772 points) for No. 72 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Crawford has 17,789 career points.
4. The Clippers were horrible on defense. They saw the Warriors rip them for 53.1% shooting from the field, 50% (13 for 26) from three-point range.
5. The Clippers were even dominated on the backboards, getting outrebounded, 53-38.
Jordan was a workhorse as usual, claiming 11 rebounds, but no other Clipper had over five rebounds.
Kevin Durant led everyone with 15 rebounds. And Curry, besides tossing in 35 points and blitzing the Clippers with six three-pointers in 10 tries, had seven rebounds, more than any player from L.A. other than Jordan.
Twitter: @BA_Turner