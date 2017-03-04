Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Clippers lost to the Bucks, 112-101, in Milwaukee on Friday night. Here are five things we learned from the game:

1. On the Clippers’ second possession of the game, Blake Griffin stepped out of bounds, the first of many turnovers by the Clippers. On their fourth possession of the game, Chris Paul was called for being out of bounds, another turnover that really wasn’t forced by the Bucks.

On and on it went until the Clippers had turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 41 points for Milwaukee and 16 more shot opportunities.

Griffin and Jamal Crawford each had five turnovers. Paul and Austin Rivers each had four.

“That’s very unlike us and it started with me,” Paul said. “I had two, I think, early in the fourth quarter and I got a third one on my tech and I got a fourth one later throwing it to Luc [Mbah a Moute] when I probably should have held on to it.”

2. Yes, Paul did get hit with a technical foul in the second quarter.

He had been called for an offensive foul in front of the Clippers’ bench. When Paul went back on defense, he quickly moved toward referee Dan Crawford and was given a technical foul after yelling at him.

DeAndre Jordan had to come over and restrain Paul to prevent him from possibly being ejected from the game.

3. Imagine shooting 56.3% from the field for a game and still losing.

Well, the Clippers did just that. It was just their second loss of the season when shooting at least 50% from the field.

4. The reserves for the Clippers had another difficult night.

Austin Rivers was a minus-28 in the plus-minus category. Rivers often came under the wrath of Clippers Coach Doc Rivers for his poor play.

Crawford was a minus-25, Marreese Speights was minus-15 and Raymond Felton was minus-14.

5. By appearing in Friday night’s game in Milwaukee, his 349th in a Clippers uniform, Crawford passed Swen Nater for No. 15 on the team’s all-time games played list.

