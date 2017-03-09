Five takeaways from the Clippers' 107-91 loss to Minnesota

1. This was a Clippers team that was adverse to the notion of playing defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And that was from the very beginning of the game, when the Clippers’ lack of resistance sustained a 31-point first-quarter blow and when their defense allowed the Timberwolves to make 57.1% of their shots.

For the game, the Clippers saw the Timberwolves make 48.8% of their shots and build a lead as high as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense -- the coaches can tell us all they want to,” Chris Paul said. “We’ve got to do it ourselves. Our defense is some … right now, to be truthful. It’s trash. We’ve got to pick it up. Teams score too easy on us.”

2. As a group, it was a tough shooting night for the Clippers guards. None of them was able to pick the other up, costing them a 15 for 45 shooting night.

J.J. Redick was six for 14 from the field, Paul three for nine, Jamal Crawford two for nine, Austin Rivers three for 10 and Raymond Felton one for three.

Photos from the Los Angeles Clippers 107-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2017.

3. The Clippers got trounced on the backboards, the rebounding effort just not there at all.

They were out-rebounded, 50-36. They gave up 14 offensive rebounds, leading to more offensive opportunities for Minnesota.

DeAndre Jordan did his part, claiming 13 rebounds, and reserve Marreese Speights was active, getting six rebounds. But the next highest total in rebounds was Blake Griffin’s four.

4. The Clippers didn’t take care of the basketball again, turning the ball over 17 times. Griffin had six of the turnovers and Paul and Crawford had three each.

5. Losing like the Clippers did brings out the negative meter. As such, the Clippers were a minus-16 as a team following their 16-point loss to Minnesota.

Griffin had a minus-19 in the plus-minus category. Paul had a minus-16.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner