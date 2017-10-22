Five takeaways from the Clippers' victory over the Phoenix

The Clippers dominated the Phoenix Suns in a 130-88 victory on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Yet again the Clippers were forced to put up a brave front after point guard Milos Teodosic went down with an injury.

He injured his left foot during the second quarter of the easy win, leaving the Clippers shaking their heads at their misfortunes.

Teodosic was tracking a rebound when several bodies came his way, forcing him to back away from the pack. But he was unable to avoid stepping on the foot of Suns guard Devin Booker.

Teodosic immediately crumpled to the court, grabbing his left leg in pain. He was carried off the court and then limped into the locker room.

The Clippers announced that X-rays showed his foot was not broken. But later the team said he would get an MRI exam Sunday to determine the full nature of his injury.

Teodosic, a starter, had handed out two assists and scored five points before his departure.

After the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the team would activate rookie guard Jawun Evans to replace Teodosic.

It’ll also appears that rookie guard Sindarius Thornwell will be thrown into the fray, if only to spell the other veteran guards.

“Hopefully he will be OK and hopefully it isn’t going to be bad news,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said of Teodosic late Saturday night. “But if it is, the next guy has to be ready to step up, and that is why we are so deep. We have a lot of guys who can play. Hopefully he will be OK.”

2. Austin Rivers, who still is trying to find his rhythm after missing all but one game during the preseason because of a left glute injury, will be back in the starting lineup.

3. Blake Griffin is playing with supreme confidence, and it’s more than just his game that has him on a high and more than just his improved skills.

Griffin appears confident that his body will hold up after he had surgery on his right toe in May for a planter plate injury.

He dropped an efficient 29 points on the Suns, making seven of 13 shots from the field, including three of five three-pointers.

He finished with eight rebounds, four assists, one blocked shot and one steal, doing all this in just 27 minutes 31 seconds.

This comes on the heels of Griffin scoring 29 points against the Lakers in the season opener.

4. The Clippers were stout on defense against the Suns, holding Phoenix to 38% shooting and just 88 points.

The Clippers forced the Suns into 20 turnovers, which translated into 32 points for L.A.

The Clippers garnered 12 steals.

5. Sure enough, the Clippers improved their shooting. They shot 54.5% from the field, 46.2% from three-point range.

But it’s not like the Suns offered any resistance for the Clippers, either. The Suns have allowed 386 points in their first three games, the most over that stretch since the Denver Nuggets gave up 447 points in 1990-91.

Still, the Clippers will take this.

The Clippers’ 42-point margin of victory over the Suns was L.A.’s largest-ever over Phoenix.

