Five takeaways from the Clippers' 141-113 loss to Golden State

1. On a positive note from the Clippers’ lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, L.A. finally got the breakout game from small forward Danilo Gallinari the team had yearned for.

Gallinari scored a season-high 19 points.

He was eight-for-15 from the field, played a team-high 34 minutes, 18 seconds and was aggressive throughout the game.

2. On a negative note from the Clippers’ 11th consecutive loss to the Warriors, L.A.’s defensive effort was subpar, to say the least.

The Clippers never got a handle on how to slow down the Warriors.

The Clippers couldn’t stop the Warriors from shooting 60% in the first quarter, 60.9% in the second quarter and 68.4% in the third, putting the game out of reach.

The Warriors shot 48.1% in the fourth, but they built a 29-point lead against the Clippers in that quarter and never looked back.

3. A loss can bring a lot of negative stats. One of those for the Clippers was the plus-minus category.

All 13 Clippers who played had a minus in that department. Lou Williams had a minus-31, followed by Blake Griffin with a minus-23.

4. If nothing else, Willie Reed was a force on the backboards for the Clippers in a reserve role. Reed had eight rebounds, half of them offensive.

5. The Clippers actually were outrebounded by the Warriors 46-35. DeAndre Jordan had 11 and Reed had his eight, but otherwise it was not a good effort on the boards.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about the excitement of pitching in Game 6 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about the excitement of pitching in Game 6 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about Clayton Kershaw, the decision tree, and the Dodgers' chances in Game 6 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about Clayton Kershaw, the decision tree, and the Dodgers' chances in Game 6 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks about his start in Game 5 and Yasiel Puig has a promise to fans. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks about his start in Game 5 and Yasiel Puig has a promise to fans. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner