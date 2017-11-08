Five takeaways from the Clippers' 120-107 loss to San Antonio

1. In a game in which the Clippers’ defense was lagging, at least one player had the energy the others seemed to be lacking.

That would be Montrezl Harrell.

His effort was tremendous. His hustle was outstanding. His play is worthy of more playing time.

In the seven minutes, 43 seconds Harrell played in the Clippers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, he worked his way to six points and four rebounds.

Harrell had three of his rebounds on the offensive end.

And after he collected a rebound, Harrell would bound right back up and throw down a two-handed dunk.

And if he missed a shot, Harrell was able to draw a foul to get to the free-throw line, where he was 2 for 4.

“Montrezl is great. Every time he plays, he does something good for us,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I love his energy.”

2. It was a tough shooting night for Patrick Beverley.

Beverley missed all six of his three-pointers and was just 2 for 11 from the field.

He finished with only six points and a minus-26 in the plus/minus category.

3. Lou Williams tried to provide the Clippers with a spark, scoring 17 points off the bench.

Williams had 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, doing all he could to try and help his team mount a comeback. He was 4 for 7 from the field in the fourth and 2 for 4 from three-point range.

4. The Clippers showed little resistance on defense in the second half, yielding 68 points in the second half.

They saw the Spurs shoot 58.1% from the field in the final two quarters and 66.7% (10 for 15) from three-point range in the second half.

5. Adding to the Clippers’ woes was their inability to take care of the basketball.

They turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 21 San Antonio points. Wesley Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Austin Rivers and Beverley each had three of the miscues.

