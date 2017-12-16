Five takeaways from the Clippers' 100-91 loss to the Washington Wizards

Five things we learned during the Clippers’ 100-91 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday:

1. It was quite the night for Clippers rookie point guard Jawun Evans, who had a career game in just about every major category.

Evans scored a career-high 15 points off the bench. His seven field goals made and 18 attempted were career highs. His six rebounds, six assists and five steals were career highs. His 40 minutes, 25 seconds of playing time were career highs.

Evans played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter, helping the Clippers rally from a 15-point deficit in the third to tie the score in the fourth. He had eight of his points in the fourth, two rebounds and three assists.

Evans picked up full court in the fourth, once even forcing John Wall into a turnover.

“My role is the same every night,” Evans said. “It’s to get up and just pressure the ball, just play defense. … I just go out there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

2. Surprisingly, the Clippers started a group in the fourth quarter that allowed them to get back in the game and even get into position to win.

Evans, C.J. Williams, Sam Dekker, Brice Johnson and Montrezl Harrell gave the Clippers a big spark.

Evans’ tied the score at 79-79 and forced the Wizards to call a timeout with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left, capping a 21-6 run by the group.

Harrell had all five of his points in the fourth. Dekker had four of his six.

3. The Clippers couldn’t make shots consistently against the Wizards, hitting just 38.8% from the field, 29.2% on three-pointers.

4. The Clippers gave the ball away far too much in this game, finishing with 21 turnovers.

Every Clipper that played had at least one turnover, led by Lou Williams’ four. Three turnovers in the final 6:12 helped stall the Clippers’ comeback.

5. The Clippers figured to be outrebounded by the Wizards, but it was not by much. The Clippers lost the battle of the boards 49-46.

DeAndre Jordan led everyone with 16 rebounds.

