NBA is investigating locker-room incident involving the Clippers and Rockets

The NBA has started its investigation into the incident involving the Clippers and Rockets in which several Houston players unsuccessfully tried to enter L.A.’s locker room after Monday night’s game at Staples Center.

The Clippers coaching staff was addressing the players after their win when they heard a lot of noise and then saw the faces of Chris Paul, Trevor Ariza, James Harden and Gerald Green trying to enter the locker room through a hall that connects both teams’ locker rooms, according to several officials who saw what happened.

Security intervened and prevented any of the players from entering, but the Rockets players were swearing at the Clippers and were “close” to getting in when they were stopped.

Also, Rockets center Clint Capela tried to enter one of the rooms where the Clippers work, but he was not allowed in, according to the officials.

The NBA will determine if there will be fines or even possible suspensions.

The game took on an ugly tone in the fourth quarter when Blake Griffin and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni exchanged words after the Clippers forward had scored while being fouled by Paul.

D’Antoni told reporters that Griffin had intentionally “hit me” on a previous possession after Griffin had run up court and veered toward D’Antoni.

Griffin and D’Antoni, who were hit with double-technical fouls, swore at each other on the sideline after the Paul foul.

“Well, after he said what he said, I said the same thing back,” Griffin said.

With 1:03 left, Griffin and Ariza exchanged words, but it occurred after Ariza and Austin Rivers, who was sitting on the bench with an injured ankle, started talking trash to each other.

Griffin and Ariza both were ejected from the game.

As Griffin walked off the court with his second technical foul, he took off his jersey and threw it into the stands, yelling and swearing as he walked to the locker room.

Here are four more takeaways from the Clippers’ 113-102 victory over the Rockets:

2. In the process of dropping 31 points on the Rockets, Lou Williams had another noteworthy performance.

It was his 13th straight game of scoring at least 20 points, the NBA’s longest active streak this season.

3. Tyrone Wallace again has proved that it was wise for the Clippers to sign him to a two-way contract.

He had 12 points against the Rockets.

Wallace has scored in double figures in five of the six games he played in for the Clippers.

4. It was a nice all-around by Wesley Johnson.

At times he chased around Paul on defense.

At times Johnson was rebounding, collecting 12, the most he has had with the Clippers in his three seasons with them.

He had 11 points as well.

5. The Clippers shot the ball exceptionally well.

They made 55.7% of their shots, 40% (10-for-25) of their three-pointers.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner