Five takeaways from Clippers' loss to the Utah Jazz

​Here are five things we learned from the Clippers' 125-113 loss Saturday to the Utah Jazz:

1) After playing in his 500th career game Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, Clippers forward Blake Griffin joined some legendary NBA company.

He became one of two players to average at least 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 50% from the field through 500 career games.

The other was NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who averaged 30.3 points, 15.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Also, Griffin, who had 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists against the Jazz, joined Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Chris Webber as the only players in league history to average 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists through 500 career games.

2) Wesley Johnson has been on a tear in his last few games, scoring in double figures for the fifth consecutive game.

Johnson had 17 points on seven-for-13 shooting, three for nine on three-pointers. He also had eight rebounds.

It was his longest double-figure scoring streak since he’s been with the Clippers.

Johnson’s career high is six games in a row scoring in double figures.

3) Lou Williams had a career-high 10 steals, also a franchise record that was once held by Doc Rivers at nine.

Williams had 31 points to go along with his 10 steals, becoming the first player to have at least 30 points and 10 steals since Michael Jordan did on Jan. 28, 1988.

4) The Clippers were poor on defense through three quarters, a big reason why they got down by as much as 25 points in the third quarter.

They allowed the Jazz to make 57.7% of its shots in the first quarter, 42.9% of its three-pointers.

The Clippers allowed the Jazz to make 68.2% of its shots in the second quarter, 50% of its three-pointers.

The Clippers allowed the Jazz to make 50% of its shots in the third quarter, 44.4% of its three-pointers.

But the Clippers got better on defense in the fourth, holding the Jazz to 35.7% shooting, 16.7% from three-point range.

Still, the Jazz shot 54.9% overall against the Clippers, 39.3% from three-point range.

5) Rookie guard Jawun Evans had a difficult night shooting the basketball.

He missed all six of his shots, including his only three-point attempt.

Evans had two points, coming on two free throws.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Follow Broderick Turner on Twitter @BA_Turner