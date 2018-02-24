Five takeaways from the Clippers' defeat of the Phoenix Suns

The Clippers resumed their push for the playoffs Friday night with a 128-117 victory over the Suns in Phoenix.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
1. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Tobias Harris' scoring 30 points for the Clippers against the Suns was his efficiency.
In scoring at least 30 points for the 10th time in his career, Harris was 10-for-15 shooting from the field, including five of seven from three-point range.
His 19 points in the first half, during which Harris made all six of his shots from the field, were the most in the first 24 minutes of a game since he joined the Clippers via trade Jan. 29.
Harris also had 12 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes, 52 seconds of play Friday.
2. The legend of Lou Williams just keeps growing. Williams dropped in 35 more points for the Clippers.
He now has scored 30 or more points off the bench for the 10th time this season, the most in a single season for the Clippers since Ricky Pierce had 17 such performances during the 1989-90 season.
It was Williams' 20th career game of scoring at least 30 points off the bench, the most among active players.
He trails only Pierce (27) and Eddie Johnson (21) for the most games of 30 or more points off the bench among all players since the 1983-84 season.
3. Montrezl Harrell had two monster dunks that drew rave reviews from his teammates and the crowd inside Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Harrell finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
4. DeAndre Jordan had another good night from the free-throw line. And he did so while the Suns employed the Hack-a-DJ.
Jordan was five for eight from the free-throw line. He had a double-double, with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
5. Tyrone Wallace keeps showing the Clippers why he deserves a contract.
Wallace is on a two-way deal to play for the Clippers and their development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
He had a really good game across the board against the Suns, with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot. He was a plus-nine in the plus-minus category.
Twitter: @BA_Turner