Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to New Orleans

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers' 121-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night:
1. Montrezl Harrell played with such force that the backup Clippers center played the entire fourth quarter, putting staring center DeAndre Jordan on the bench. Harrell's high energy and effort allowed him to score a season-high 26 points. Eight of those points came in the fourth quarter.
He also had eight rebounds and was a plus-16 in the plus-minus category.
It was his 28th double-figure scoring game this season.
He had just 28 career games with 10-plus points entering this season.
2. Lou Williams entered the game making 89% of his free throws but Tuesday night was not a good game for him from the line, where he was just seven-for-13.
"Can't have them all," Williams said. "You have to pay taxes every once in a while."
Williams did have 11 assists and three rebounds.
3. The Clippers' three-point defense was poor against the Pelicans, allowing New Orleans to shoot 43.3% from three-point range, going 13-for-30.
4. The Clippers were not very good from the three-point line, missing 19 of their 26 attempts.
They shot just 18.2% (two-for-11) from three-point range in the fourth quarter.
5. Rookie Sindarius Thornwell had just four points, but he played very good defense in his 27 minutes, 51 seconds. He had nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.
