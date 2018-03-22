Five takeaways from the Clippers' win over Milwaukee

Here are some things we learned from the Clippers' 127-120 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
1. DeAndre Jordan was strong for the Clippers in the first half, scoring 17 points and collecting 16 rebounds.
The last player to have at least that many points and rebounds in the first half of a game was Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal, when he had 17 points and 19 rebounds in the first two quarters against the Phoenix Suns on March 18, 1998.
Jordan finished the game with 25 points and 22 rebounds, eight offensive. He also had four assists and was seven-for-12 from the free-throw line, six-for-eight in the fourth quarter.
2. All the Clippers ask of Wesley Johnson is that he stay committed to playing defense.
So when he started at small forward, Johnson did his part. He scored just seven points, but his defense was solid.
Johnson also had six rebounds and was a plus-eight in the plus-minus category.
3. The Clippers didn't take good care of the ball, piling up 21 turnovers.
They had eight turnovers in the fourth when the Bucks applied pressure to get back into a game they had trailed by 19 points earlier in the quarter.
Jordan had seven turnovers, and Lou Williams added five.
4. If nothing else, the Clippers were good on offense. They shot 52.3% from the field, 50% (15 for 30) from three-point range, and scored 38 points in the first quarter, 26 in the second, 33 in the third and 30 in the fourth.
5. The Clippers had six players score in double-figures: Jordan (25), Austin Rivers (22), Williams (19), Tobias Harris (18), Milos Teodosic (15) and Montrezl Harrell (13).
