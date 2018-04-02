Five takeaways from the Clippers' 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers

The Clippers fell to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Staples Center. Here are some lessons learned:

1. Offense was not a problem for the Clippers; it was poor defense that led to their second straight defeat.

They gave up 111 points, 35 in the all-too-important fourth quarter.

The Clippers allowed the Pacers to make 55% of their shots in the fourth, including 62.5% (five for eight) of their three-pointers. In the second half, the Pacers made 50% of their shots and 50% of their three-pointers.

2. Not only were the Clippers out-rebounded 40-36, they were out-hustled on the backboards for offensive rebounds.

The Pacers had 15 offensive rebounds, including six in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers were out-rebounded 14-5 in the final quarter.

3. Montrezl Harrell added to his offensive game when he dropped in a three-pointer, his first of the season in five attempts and just the second of his career.

After Harrell made his three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter, he lowered his arms and cruised around Staples Center court like he was landing an airplane.

He finished with 19 points. It was the 21st game this season in which Harris has had at least 15 points.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times The Clippers' Montrezl Harrell takes a shot against Indiana at Staples Center on April 1 . The Clippers' Montrezl Harrell takes a shot against Indiana at Staples Center on April 1 . (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

4. Tyrone Wallace, in his fourth game back since playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, had an uneven game, and it was mostly on defense.

Wallace was the one who double-teamed Darren Collison and left his man, Bojan Bogdanovic, open for a three-point attempt late in the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic nailed the three-pointer that sealed the game.

Otherwise, Wallace was solid again. He had nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

5. Lou Williams was at it again in the fourth quarter.

Williams, who entered the game leading the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring with 565 points, had 15 points for the Clippers in the fourth.

He was five for eight from the field in the final 12 minutes. For the game, Williams had 20 points on seven-for-13 shooting.

