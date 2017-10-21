Clippers guard Milos Teodosic injures left foot during game against Suns

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic sustained a left foot injury late in the second quarter and did not return during his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns Saturday night at Staples Center.
Teodosic stepped on Suns guard Devin Booker’s foot and fell to the court in pain with about two minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.
Two of teammates ran over and carried Teodosic off the court. Once he got near the Clippers’ bench, he limped into the locker room.
The team later reported that X-rays were negative for a break.
Teodosic, a 30-year-old rookie who played for CSKA Moscow last season, had scored five points and handed out two assists before he sustained the injury.
