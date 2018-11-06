Clippers keep calm and carry on

Rose and the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell both were issued technicals after trading words at midcourt early in the fourth quarter following defense from Milos Teodosic that Rose took issue with. Another skirmish nearly erupted with 5:32 to play. Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson shoved Beverley in the chest. Gibson had fallen in the key, having tripped over Beverley’s right foot, while attempting to chase the Clippers’ fast break and felt he’d been tripped. Gibson was assessed a technical, but afterward he and Beverley smiled at each other.