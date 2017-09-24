Clippers trade DeAndre Liggins to Atlanta; create trade exception

The Clippers traded DeAndre Liggins and cash to the Atlanta Hawks, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The move allowed the Clippers to create a $1.67 million trade exception, which they have to use within a year.
Liggins was acquired in the Chris Paul deal that sent him to the Houston Rockets in June.
And by making this move, the Clippers dropped $122,000 below the luxury tax level.
They now have 19 players on their roster for training camp that starts Tuesday at the University of Hawaii.
