Clippers finalize trade for Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari is officially a member of the Clippers, with the team making the announcement Thursday of a three-team trade on the same day L.A. added two more guards to the fold.

The Clippers acquired Gallinari in a sign-and-trade deal with the Denver Nuggets, inking the 6-foot-10 forward to a three-year deal worth $63 million.

The Clippers then traded Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone and a 2018 first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks to consummate the deal. The pick the Clippers sent to the Hawks was part of the Chris Paul trade to the Houston Rockets, who sent L.A. a No. 1 pick for the disgruntled point guard. The Hawks sent a 2019 second-round pick to the Nuggets to help facilitate the trade for Gallinari.

The Clippers earlier in the day agreed to a two-year, $12-million deal with European star Milos Teodosic, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, and acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans, the 39th overall pick, for cash from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Gallinari is probably the best small forward Doc Rivers has had in his four season as coach of the Clippers.

Gallinari, 28, averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 63 games last season in Denver. He made 38.8% of his three-pointers.

Crawford, who is seeking a buyout of his contract from the Hawks, played five seasons for the Clippers. He won two of his three NBA’s sixth-man-of-the-year awards while playing for the Clippers.

The 17-year veteran played in all 82 games last season, averaging 12.3 points and 2.6 assists.

Stone, a second-round pick last year, averaged 1.4 points in seven games last season with the Clippers.