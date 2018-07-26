The Clippers plan to waive forward C.J. Williams, according to an NBA source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The move will allow Williams more time to seek employment with another team, the source said.
Williams had signed a two-way contract last summer to play on the Clippers’ NBA development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, but he wound up playing in 38 games with Los Angeles last season.
His solid play, which included hitting a game-winning three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks, earned Williams a three-year deal with the Clippers. But the contract was not guaranteed.
Williams averaged 5.5 points on 44.2% shooting for the Clippers.
The Clippers now have a 17-man roster, two above the NBA maximum of 15. They have 16 guaranteed contracts on the team.