Lakers' workouts continue

His name hasn’t drawn the same attention as Washington’s Markelle Fultz or UCLA’s Lonzo Ball or Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, all point guards who are expected to go in the top five of the NBA draft.
That is not an issue for North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr.
The idea of trying to compare himself to his three counterparts is not something Smith considers.
“No, sir,” Smith said Sunday afternoon after being one of six players to participate in the Lakers’ pre-draft workouts at the team’s practice facility. “Just myself. I don’t compare.”
Smith’s numbers are equally as impressive as Fultz, Ball and Fox. Having played in the tough Atlantic Coast Conference allowed Smith to face just as tough competition as those three.
He averaged 18.1 points per game, 6.2 assists and shot 35.9% from three-point range during his lone season in college. He was named the ACC freshman of the year and was second team all-conference.
Smith is projected to go in the top seven when the draft takes place on June 22.
Fultz is expected to go first to the Boston Celtics, Ball second to the Lakers and Fox somewhere in the top five.
Perhaps with a good showing at the Lakers’ workout and others, the 6-foot-3 Smith could move up in the draft.
“My outlook is it was already written. The Lord already knows I was going to get drafted at 1 or 29,” he said. “He knew before I was born. I just do what I’m supposed to do. Everything will take care of itself.”
Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon was able to distinguish himself during the workout in front of Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Luke Walton by shooting the ball well.
Lydon, viewed as a second-round draft pick on most draft boards, shot 39.8% from three-point range over his two years at Syracuse.
“It’s always good to come in some place and work as hard as you can and then get good feedback,” Lydon said. “It’s what you work for.”
The Lakers, who also have the 28th pick in the first round, worked out Brazilian forward Wesley Alves da Silva, Loyola (IL.) guard Milton Doyle, Georgia State forward Jeremy Hollowell and Iowa State guard Matt Thomas.
The Lakers will work out six more players Monday and will have Fox in for a workout Tuesday.
With Johnson watching and teaching Sunday, Smith could only imagine what it would be like to have him around to teach him if the two were to work together with the Lakers.
“I think I can learn a ton from him,” Smith said. “He had one of the greatest minds to ever play, if not the greatest. It’s a lot I can learn from him. I would love to have the opportunity.”
Twitter: @BA_Turner