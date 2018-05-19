Clippers value the 30 minutes they get with each prospect at NBA draft combine

"My father is old school and also going to Miami, Coach [Jim Larranaga], he's very old school so you tend to know about people like them," Walker said, smiling. "But it was great talking to [West]. He was very laid back. He talked to me about a lot of things, but he also taught me a lot of things. Just telling me how to prepare for the NBA. Even if I wasn't to go to the Clippers, just how to present myself as a man and how to be ready for the challenges that I approach."