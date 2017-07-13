Cubs acquire Jose Quintana from White Sox for 4 prospects

In a stunning development, the Chicago Cubs mortgaged a large chunk of their future Thursday by acquiring prized left-hander Jose Quintana for four prospects.

Those prospects include outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease, along with infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

But to the Cubs, the price was worth it as they attempt to make a push toward their second National League Central title.

Quintana's contract is just as attractive to the Cubs as the long-term contract he signed in March of 2014. Under terms of the deal, Quintana will earn the balance of $7 million for 2017, $8.85 million in 2018, with team options of $10.5 million for 2019 and $11.5 million for 2020.

Quintana, 28, was a 2016 American League All-Star who has made 32 starts or more and has pitched 200 innings or more in each of the past four seasons.

Quintana has been on the trading block since the Sox started the rebuild by dealing Chris Sale and Adam Eaton at the winter meetings in December. The Astros, Yankees, Braves and Brewers were among the reported suitors for his services.



Some questioned whether the rumors were getting to Quintana, as he posted a 5.60 ERA over his first 11 starts of the season. But he rebounded for a 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts. After his final start in a Sox uniform, against the Rockies on Saturday, he said he wasn’t worried about a possible deal.



“I’m focusing on doing my job,” Quintana said. “The first half has ended for me now, and I’m focused on the second half. I’ll try to do a better job and recover my body. I know that the trades are around me, but that’s part of the game. I don’t have control in that. I just have control on throwing the ball well.”

The trade comes after the Cubs starting rotation finished the first half with a 29-33 record and 4.66 ERA while average barely over 5 1/3 innings per start.

Also, Lackey, 38, has been coping with plantar fasciatis in his right foot for at least his past couple starts.

As recently as two weeks ago, President Theo Epstein evaluated prospects at Class-A Myrtle Beach, and his top evaluators also looked other players in the system to determine who was worth keeping or trading.

Jimenez was ranked as the fifth best prospect in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospects list. Cease was ranked 83rd.

Quintana serves as a suitable fit as the Cubs brace themselves for the likely departures of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey after this season.

But in order to acquire Quintana, the Cubs surrendered their top two prospects in Jimenez, 20, and Cease, 21, who was scratched from his start Wednesday night for Class-A South Bend.

"I'm kind of stunned," said Cease, who had no inkling that he was about to be traded.

Jimenez, who competed in his second consecutive Futures Game, was batting .271 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 42 games at Class-A Myrtle Beach.

Cease, whose fastball has been clocked at 100 mph, is 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 13 starts at Class-A South Bend.

Rose, 22, is batting 227 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games for Myrtle Beach.

Flete, 24, is batting .305 with six home runs and 37 RBIs in 70 games for Myrtle Beach.