Adam Wainwright beats Dodgers on the mound and at the plate during 2-0 Cardinals win

Adam Wainwright silenced the Dodgers on the mound and wrecked them at the plate in a 2-0 loss to St. Louis. Wainwright, the long-standing stalwart of the St. Louis rotation, logged six scoreless innings. He also provided the game’s only run-scoring hit, a two-run homer off Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy.

The effort by Wainwright forced a split in this four-game series. After scoring 14 runs in their first two days, the Dodgers were held to just one on Wednesday and Thursday, stymied by Wainwright and his fellow starter Carlos Martinez.

The frustration from the Dodgers spilled over in the ninth inning. Both Adrian Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal were ejected for arguing with home-plate umpire Marty Foster.

McCarthy lasted only four innings. He threw 85 pitches. His previous outing was cut short because of tendinitis in his knee.

Since he debuted in 2005, McCarthy had allowed 128 home runs, none hit by a pitcher. But Wainwright is far from feeble. Only two active pitchers, Madison Bumgarner and Yovani Gallardo, have hit more home runs than Wainwright, who has 10.

Wainwright victimized McCarthy in the second inning. He arrived at the plate with two outs and a runner at first. McCarthy released a 2-2 curveball that floated over the middle. Wainwright crushed the pitch over the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field. The homer clanged off a fence, just above a scoreboard bearing McCarthy’s name, and bounced back into the outfield.

The Dodgers whimpered in response. The team went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven men. After Wainwright departed, they hit into a pair of rally-squashing double plays in the seventh and the eighth. In the ninth, they took their anger out on Foster.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes