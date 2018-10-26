Janet Marie Smith has a strong connection to World Series: She helped renovate both stadiums

The Angels are not moving out of the Los Angeles market. Owner Arte Moreno spent millions in legal fees a decade ago so he could call his team by the Los Angeles name, which he believed would carry a greater appeal to national advertisers. In a year when commissioner Rob Manfred said he is exercising patience with the Athletics’ prolonged search for a new ballpark because “there is not another market in the United States that has the upside potential Oakland has,” the idea of the Angels leaving Southern California for the likes of Portland, Las Vegas or Charlotte is laughable.