A look at Dodgers voted to start All-Star games since 1970

When no Dodger was voted by fans into the starting lineup of this year's All-Star game, reliever Kenley Jansen blamed the fans. Some of those fans took to email and social media to say it wasn’t their fault that more than half of the Los Angeles area still can't watch the team on TV.

But is that where the blame should rest? Here’s a look at Dodgers All-Star voting history since 1970 — when fan voting for the All-Star game starters resumed after 12 years in which the players voted — until the TV deal began before the 2014 season:

1970s

Not every game was on TV in the 1970s, yet it was the most successful decade for Dodgers All-Star starters, with 13 overall, including a campaign by Dodgers fans to get Steve Garvey elected as a write-in candidate in 1974. A big factor: paper ballots were available in stadiums, and the Dodgers led the majors in attendance.

1970-73: None.

1974: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Jimmy Wynn.

1975: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Jimmy Wynn.

1976: Steve Garvey.

1977: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey.

1978: Steve Garvey, Rick Monday.

1979: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes.

1980s

The 1980s started with a bang, with fans voting four Dodgers into the starting lineup in 1980, which is also the last time Dodger Stadium hosted the game. But only two other Dodgers were voted into the lineup in the ensuing years.

1980: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, Reggie Smith.

1981: Davey Lopes.

1982: None.

1983: Steve Sax.

1984-89: None.

1990s

Only five times were Dodgers voted into the lineup in the 1990s, and Mike Piazza accounted for four of them.

1990: Mike Scioscia.

1991-93: None.

1994: Mike Piazza.

1995: Mike Piazza.

1996: Mike Piazza.

1997: Mike Piazza.

1998-99: None.

2000s

Almost every game was available for the majority of fans to watch in the 2000s, but only two times were Dodgers elected. In 2009, Matt Kemp was part of the Final Vote, but lost to Shane Victorino of Philadelphia.

2000-04: None.

2005: Jeff Kent.

2006: None.

2007: Russell Martin.

2008-09: None.

2010s

In 2011, Andre Ethier was part of the Final Vote, but lost to Victorino. In 2013, Adrian Gonzalez and Yasiel Puig were part of the Final Vote, but lost to Freddie Freeman of Atlanta.

2010: Andre Ethier.

2011: Matt Kemp.

2012: Matt Kemp.

2013: None.

Before the 2014 season began, the Dodgers' new TV station began showing their games, with 70% of Dodgers fans not being able to watch them. Despite that, Dodgers fans have elected a player to the team in 2014. In 2015, Clayton Kershaw was part of the Final Vote, but lost to Carlos Martinez of St. Louis.

2014: Yasiel Puig.

2015-17: None.