Advertisement

The all-time Dodgers starting lineup

Houston Mitchell
By
Oct 23, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The all-time Dodgers starting lineup
Jackie Robinson in 1952. (AP)

The Dodgers began as the Brooklyn Atlantics in 1884 and since then have gone on to win six World Series and 23 league titles. Here’s one look at a team made up of the best players in Dodgers history.

Catcher: Roy Campanella (1948-57). He just edges out Mike Piazza. Campanella won three MVPs and was solid defensively. One of three Dodger catchers to hit at least 100 homers.

Advertisement

First base: Gil Hodges (1943-61). Edges Steve Garvey. Had a lower average than Garvey but was better at almost everything else. Should be in the Hall of Fame.

Second base: Jackie Robinson (1947-56). If you think he’s in the Hall of Fame just for breaking the color barrier, you should take a look at his numbers.

Third base: Ron Cey (1971-82). This has traditionally been a weak spot for the Dodgers. If he wasn’t a direct contemporary of Mike Schmidt and George Brett, Cey would be a lot better known.

Shortstop: Pee Wee Reese (1940-58). Reese did everything well but no one thing great. A very underrated player.

Left field: Zack Wheat (1909-26). Yes, he retired in 1927, but no left fielder has come close to his sustained excellence with the Dodgers.

Center field: Duke Snider (1947-62). The Duke of Flatbush is the Dodgers' all-time leader in homers and RBIs.

Right field: Carl Furillo (1946-60). Cannon for an arm, plus hit 192 homers and batted .299.

Designated hitter: Pedro Guerrero (1978-88). The best hitter in baseball in the 1980s was either Guerrero, Schmidt, Brett or Wade Boggs.

Rotation

Sandy Koufax (1955-66): If I really need to explain why, then you should probably not be reading this.

Don Drysdale (1956-69): Big D would not tolerate a manager taking him out early in games today.

Clayton Kershaw (2008-current): The best pitcher of his generation.

Dazzy Vance (1922-32, 35): Led NL in strikeouts seven straight seasons and in ERA three times.

Relievers

Advertisement

Kenley Jansen (2010-current): The best closer in baseball this decade.

Ron Perranoski (1961-72). If any of the great starters faltered in the 1960s, Perranoski was there to pick them up.

Advertisement
Advertisement