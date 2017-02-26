Dodgers prospects Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo go deep in 10-8 victory over Brewers

The Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 10-8, on Sunday at Maryvale Baseball Park and are now 2-0 in Cactus League play.

AT THE PLATE: A sizable blast from prospect Cody Bellinger broke an 8-8 tie in the eighth. Bellinger connected on a homer that cleared the right-field perm and landed on a nearby practice field. Two batters later, fellow top prospect Alex Verdugo launched a solo homer of his own. Both players took advantage of journeyman reliever Andrew Barbosa, a 29-year-old left-hander who has never pitched in the majors. Bellinger calls first base his home, but he will also play all three outfield positions this spring. “My main goal is to show the front office they can trust me when they do make the call,” Bellinger said . . . The glare of the sun aided the Dodgers on Sunday. In the third inning, after a two-run single by Justin Turner, Chase Utley lofted a ball into left field. The play looked harmless, until Brewers outfielder Ryan Cordell lost track of the ball. It dropped for a two-run double. Utley drove in another run with a single in the fourth. Scott Van Slyke added a two-run single later than inning . . . Rob Segedin hit a solo homer over the batter’s eye in center field in the seventh.

ON THE MOUND: Cordell got his revenge in the bottom of the inning, part of an inauspicious Cactus League debut by reliever Chris Hatcher. After hitting a batter, Hatcher served up a two-run homer to Cordell. Despite posting a 5.53 earned-run average in 2016, Hatcher is still a candidate for a spot in the bullpen . . . Rich Hill dominated across two scoreless innings. The Brewers could not pick up his curveball and he struck out two. “Today was a good day with the breaking ball,” Hill said . . . Ross Stripling got hit hard and gave up two runs in one inning.

EXTRA BASES: Julio Urias will start on Tuesday against Colorado. The Dodgers are still deciding on whether to start Scott Kazmir or Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday against the Giants, Manager Dave Roberts said. Either pitcher could also be assigned another round of live batting practice.

