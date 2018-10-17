Cody Bellinger walks it off in the 13th to pull the Dodgers even with the Brewers in NLCS series

With two out in the bottom of the fifth, Machado tried to call time as Brewers reliever Corbin Burnes prepared to deliver a 1-2 pitch. Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt declined to grant Machado the privilege. Machado stepped out of the batter’s box, only to see Burnes end the inning with a fastball over the plate. Roberts bounded out of his dugout to corral Machado as the player yelled at Wendelstedt.