Dodgers call up top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo

The Dodgers called up Alex Verdugo, the most coveted position player in their farm system, before Saturday’s nightcap as veteran outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig dealt with injuries. Verdugo started in right field against the Giants.

Kemp experienced tightness in his quadriceps on Friday. Puig fouled a ball off his left foot in Saturday’s day game and is scheduled for an X-ray.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned struggling reliever Scott Alexander to triple-A Oklahoma City. He departed with a 6.35 earned-run average.

Verdugo, 22, was hitting .276 with a .782 on-base plus slugging percentage for Oklahoma City.

CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. CAPTION Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes