Sports Dodgers

Dodgers call up top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo

Andy McCullough
Contact Reporter

The Dodgers called up Alex Verdugo, the most coveted position player in their farm system, before Saturday’s nightcap as veteran outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig dealt with injuries. Verdugo started in right field against the Giants.

Kemp experienced tightness in his quadriceps on Friday. Puig fouled a ball off his left foot in Saturday’s day game and is scheduled for an X-ray.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned struggling reliever Scott Alexander to triple-A Oklahoma City. He departed with a 6.35 earned-run average.

Verdugo, 22, was hitting .276 with a .782 on-base plus slugging percentage for Oklahoma City.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°