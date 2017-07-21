Dodgers organist pays tribute to Chester Bennington with pregame performance of Linkin Park's 'Numb'

Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle received a special request on Thursday afternoon, hours before a home game against the Atlanta Braves.
Earlier in the day, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles at age 41. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.
Ruehle quickly agreed to pay tribute to the popular singer.
And he did so before the game with a moving rendition of the band’s 2003 hit "Numb.”
Ruehle’s performance of the tune is said to have gone over well at Dodger Stadium.
Here’s Linkin Park’s version of “Numb." RIP Chester.
Twitter: @chewkiii