Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to play the field in a minor league game Monday

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will play the field for the first time this spring, in a minor league game on Monday, manager Dave Roberts said.
Seager has been limited to designated hitter duty for the first few weeks of the Cactus League as he builds strength in his right elbow. Seager injured his elbow in the second half of 2017 and felt pain with each throw. The discomfort faded over the winter, but the Dodgers wanted to be cautious with him after eschewing offseason surgery.
Seager will play five innings at shortstop Monday, and receive four to six at-bats, Roberts said. The team's plan calls for Seager to play shortstop in a Cactus League game on Wednesday.
Both Seager and his employers believe he will be ready for opening day March 29. He will need about 10 games in the field in order to prepare, Roberts said.
Seager has missed time this spring after dealing with food poisoning and the virus that swept through the clubhouse last week.
Forsythe stays hot, Utley still cold
With a double and a home run in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Angels, second baseman Logan Forsythe improved his Cactus League batting average to .500. Forsythe batted .224 during the regular season in 2017, but his production improved during the postseason.
Chase Utley, Forsythe's veteran backup, has yet to find a groove this spring. He went 0 for 3 as his average dipped to .059.
"Chase, he's been around so long, sometimes for a hitter, it just takes one at-bat before it clicks," Roberts said. "But right now, he's certainly out of sync."
