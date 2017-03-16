Dodgers are shut out by Cubs, 4-0, in spring game

The Chicago Cubs shut out the Dodgers, 4-0, Thursday in a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu stretched out across three innings of one-run baseball. He gave up three hits and struck out four. Manager Dave Roberts complimented Ryu’s fastball velocity but acknowledged that his command required improvement. “We got through three innings,” Roberts said. “It’s something that’s certainly positive.” Ryu remains committed to making the club out of camp, though it is more likely Brandon McCarthy and Alex Wood claim the final spots in the starting rotation. Ryu may require some outings against minor league competition before the Dodgers can rely upon him. “It’s still been a while since he’s faced hitters in the regular season,” Roberts said.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers plan to start Andre Ethier (hip stiffness) as either an outfielder or a designated hitter on Friday. Roberts had mentioned using Ethier for an at-bat or two on Thursday, but elected to let him rest during the game . . . Yasiel Puig was ejected in the seventh inning after striking out and slamming his bat in front of umpire Tom Woodring. Puig struck out twice on Thursday as his Cactus League batting average fell to .214.

EXTRA BASES: Sergio Romo returned to camp from the World Baseball Classic with stiffness in his lower back. Roberts indicated the condition stemmed from the flight from Guadalajara to Phoenix. Romo did not take the field on Thursday, but Roberts did expect him to return to action on Friday. “There’s really no rush right now,” Roberts said. “He’s pitched a lot.”

UP NEXT: Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch, 7 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 1150. San Diego Padres at Peoria Baseball Complex, 7 p.m. No TV, radio.

