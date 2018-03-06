Wilmer Font melts down as Dodgers lose to Cubs in Yu Darvish's spring debut

ON THE MOUND: Dave Roberts billed this game as the final start of the spring for Wilmer Font. With Tom Koehler lost to a shoulder injury, an opening appeared in the Dodgers bullpen, and Font looked like a reasonable candidate. He is out of options, and struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings as the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year in 2017. The game did not treat Font well. He gave up six runs, including a two-run double by Javier Baez and a two-run homer by Albert Almora, Jr. Font could not finish the inning. "He just seemed like he was amped up and didn't have his command," Roberts said.