Wilmer Font melts down as Dodgers lose to Cubs in Yu Darvish's spring debut

The Dodgers lost to the Cubs, 9-5, at Sloan Park. The Dodgers are 6-6-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: After Chris Taylor manufactured a run against former teammate Yu Darvish in the first inning, the Dodgers went quiet until the fourth. Justin Turner scored on a Logan Forsythe double off another former Dodger, Brandon Morrow, and a throwing error. An inning later, Edwin Rios hit a two-run homer off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek.
ON THE MOUND: Dave Roberts billed this game as the final start of the spring for Wilmer Font. With Tom Koehler lost to a shoulder injury, an opening appeared in the Dodgers bullpen, and Font looked like a reasonable candidate. He is out of options, and struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings as the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year in 2017. The game did not treat Font well. He gave up six runs, including a two-run double by Javier Baez and a two-run homer by Albert Almora, Jr. Font could not finish the inning. "He just seemed like he was amped up and didn't have his command," Roberts said.
EXTRA BASES: Corey Seager went 0-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter. He was playing for the second day in a row, though he still has not been cleared to play shortstop. The Dodgers are hopeful that Seager, who is completing a throwing program to protect his right elbow, will be ready for opening day. "He's been symptom-free, but we just really can't afford any setbacks," Roberts said. "So with that, the progression being slower and more methodical, that just makes everyone feel more confident."
UP NEXT: Today at Angels, 12:10 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium. No TV. No radio.
