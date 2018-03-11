Enrique Hernandez picks up where he left off against Cubs with three-run homer in 6-5 Dodgers win

ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill continued his strong spring with four innings of one-run baseball. Facing a depleted Cubs lineup, split across two games Saturday, Hill gave up a run to the only runner he allowed on base. He struck out four, and his Cactus League earned-run average is 1.29. "The ball is coming out well, and I've felt good since day one in spring training," Hill said. ... Pedro Baez was less successful on the mound. He replaced Hill in the fifth and gave up three runs, four hits and a walk, all of which occurred after he picked up two outs to start the inning.