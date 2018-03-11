Enrique Hernandez picks up where he left off against Cubs with three-run homer in 6-5 Dodgers win

Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 5
AT THE PLATE: Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run homer to tie the score in the seventh inning. Hernandez picked up where he left off against the Cubs. He hit three homers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field to help the Dodgers return to the World Series for the first time since 1988.
ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill continued his strong spring with four innings of one-run baseball. Facing a depleted Cubs lineup, split across two games Saturday, Hill gave up a run to the only runner he allowed on base. He struck out four, and his Cactus League earned-run average is 1.29. "The ball is coming out well, and I've felt good since day one in spring training," Hill said. ... Pedro Baez was less successful on the mound. He replaced Hill in the fifth and gave up three runs, four hits and a walk, all of which occurred after he picked up two outs to start the inning.
EXTRA BASES: Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked members of the media to set the over-under for Walker Buehler's maximum fastball velocity in his Cactus League debut. The line was established at 97 mph. Buehler broke that barrier on his second pitch, touching 99 mph on his way to a strikeout. He struck out five minor leaguers in two scoreless innings. "He's kind of like Tim Lincecum," Roberts said. "He's got that wiry strength. It's a gift from God." ... Utility infielder Drew Jackson has been held out of games after injuring his back during the week. Roberts indicated Jackson would be cleared to swing a bat Sunday.
UP NEXT: Colorado at 1 p.m. at Salt River Fields. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes