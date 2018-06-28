Buehler and Dodgers' bullpen falter later in 11-5 loss to Cubs

Clayton Kershaw made what amounted to a major league rehabilitation start last Saturday, foregoing a minor league tune-up in his return from a lower-back strain to throw 55 pitches over three innings in a win over the New York Mets.
The strategy worked so well that the Dodgers tried it with hard-throwing right-hander Walker Buehler, who was originally scheduled to pitch for triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday but was instead called back to Los Angeles to pitch against the Chicago Cubs.
What’s good for the ace was not necessarily good for the rookie.
Buehler, sidelined for three weeks because of a microfracture in his rib cage, replaced Kershaw to start the sixth inning and gave up a two-run lead. He was then charged with three of the Cubs’ seven runs in the seventh inning of an 11-5 loss before 52,187 in Dodger Stadium.
Anthony Rizzo broke open the game with a three-run double off reliever Erik Goeddel, and Addison Russell followed with a two-run homer to highlight Chicago’s seventh-inning outburst, the most runs the Dodgers have given up in an inning this season.
Buehler, who hadn’t pitched since June 9, threw 25 pitches in a bullpen workout Tuesday and traveled to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
When reliever Josh Fields (right-shoulder inflammation) joined relievers Pedro Baez and Tony Cingrani on the disabled list Thursday, the Dodgers brought Buehler home Thursday morning, thinking he would be OK without a minor league rehab stint.
“Every injury is different,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “When you’re seeing the way [Buehler] is throwing the ball and is pain-free, I think it was pretty clear that, with the pitching that we had, the health, it made sense at this point in time. You get the comfort level and confidence in the player, in Walker. It was pretty easy for us to make that decision.”
The plan was for Kershaw to throw five innings and about 75 pitches before Buehler threw three innings, bridging the gap between Kershaw and closer Kenley Jansen.
The first part of that plan worked perfectly. Kershaw needed only 68 pitches to get through five innings, allowing one run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The second part went haywire.
Buehler took over to start the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead. Five batters later, the lead was gone. Albert Almora led off with a home run to left field. Willson Contreras singled with one out and took third on Rizzo’s double to right-center field. Russell’s sacrifice fly to center made it 3-3.
Ian Happ opened the seventh with a double to right-center field. Kyle Schwarber walked. Jason Heyward doubled to right-center field for a 4-3 lead, and Roberts pulled Buehler in favor of Goeddel.
With runners on second and third, Almora hit a popup that Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy lost in the sun. The ball dropped behind him for an RBI single and a 5-3 lead. Javier Baez reached on a bunt single to load the bases.
Goeddel struck out Contreras, but Rizzo ripped his bases-clearing double to the gap in right-center for an 8-3 lead, and Russell lined his homer into the left-field seats for a 10-3 lead. The Cubs tacked on another run on Baez’s RBI single in the eighth.
Buehler’s line score: One inning, five hits, five earned runs, one walk, no strikeouts.
One bright spot for the Dodgers was that Kershaw, making the 300th start of his career and 10th of this injury plagued season, looked sharp.
His fastball touched 93 mph in the first inning and sat between 90-92 mph for most of the day. His slider was its usual 88-89 mph, and he used his slow curve effectively, usually starting it at the heads of batters and dropping it into the strike zone.
Kershaw retired the side in order in the first inning, striking out Baez with a 74-mph curve. He struck out Happ looking at a slider to end a scoreless second and started a double play on Jose Quintana’s comebacker in a scoreless third.
The Cubs nicked Kershaw for a run in the fourth when Baez led off with a double to left-center field and scored on Russell’s two-out single to center to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1.
Kershaw struck out David Bote looking at a 92-mph fastball to end the fourth and whiffed Happ (90-mph slider) and Schwarber (73-mph curve in the dirt) to start a one-two-three fifth.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Austin Barnes singled to center with one out, Kershaw walked and Enrique Hernandez hit a two-out RBI single to center.
Max Muncy drove a 92-mph fastball from Quintana into the left-field pavilion for an opposite-field solo homer in the third inning, his team-leading 17th homer of the season, for a 2-0 lead.
The Dodgers made it 3-1 in the fourth when Barnes led off with a single to center, took second on Kershaw’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Hernandez’s two-out double to right-center field.
Justin Turner’s two-run homer in the ninth inning was the 53rd in June for the Dodgers, tying the franchise record for homers in any month, set in June 2017.