Dodgers vs. Cubs: How they match up in NLCS

RH; Kyle Hendricks; 7-5; 3.03; His nine postseason starts are most in Cubs history.

RH; Jake Arrieta; 14-10; 3.53; Grandal and Turner homered off him in last year’s NLCS.

LH; Jon Lester; 13-8; 4.33; Three pickoff throws this year, two pickoffs.

The first-round sweep over Arizona provides the Dodgers with a distinct advantage. Clayton Kershaw will have a week of rest for Game 1, with Rich Hill and Yu Darvish lined up in some order behind him. Alex Wood will start Game 4. The Cubs exhausted themselves just to get past Washington. The team used its four best starters — Jake Arrieta , Jon Lester , Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana — on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cubs are likely to use Quintana, who pitched in relief on Thursday, for Game 1. The rotation beyond him is a mystery. Advantage: DODGERS.

P; Clayton Kershaw; .184; 0; 2; Had sacrifice and single in NLDS Game 1.

2B; Logan Forsythe ; .224; 6; 36; Broke out in NLDS after quiet first season as a Dodger.

C; Austin Barnes; .289; 8; 38; May have supplanted Yasmani Grandal as the starting catcher.

LF; Curtis Granderson ; .247; 26; 64; Despite strikeout numbers, he’s still in the lineup.

RF; Yasiel Puig; .263; 28; 74; Energized Dodgers with .455 batting average in first round.

1B; Cody Bellinger; .267; 39; 97; Bounced back from slow start to homer in Game 3 vs. Arizona.

3B; Justin Turner; .322; 21; 71; Posted 1.226 OPS against Arizona with five runs batted in.

SS; Corey Seager; .295; 22; 77; Sat out workouts this week because of sore back.

2B; Javier Baez ; .273; 23; 75; 0 for 14 in NLDS, with five strikeouts.

RF; Ben Zobrist; .232; 12; 50; Could be on a World Series winner for the third straight year.

SS; Addison Russell; .239; 12; 43; Homered twice in last year’s NLCS, vs. Joe Blanton , Julio Urias.

C; Willson Contreras; .276; 21; 74; Has eight hits in 13 at-bats this season with bases loaded.

1B; Anthony Rizzo; .273; 32; 109; Homered twice in last year’s NLCS, vs. Kershaw, Pedro Baez.

3B; Kris Bryant; .295; 25; 73; Has five strikeouts in seven at-bats vs. Kershaw ; 10 strikeouts in 20 at-bats in NLDS.

The Dodgers relied on patience to overwhelm Arizona and did not rely on any one player. Corey Seager and Justin Turner delivered excellent at-bats. Yasiel Puig provided an ecstatic amount of energy — and a .455 batting average. Austin Barnes shined as he displaced Yasmani Grandal behind the plate. Even so, Seager is battling a sore back (in addition to his sore elbow) and Cody Bellinger hit .214 in his first postseason series. The Cubs lineup revolves around first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant . A vital contributor in 2016, Ben Zobrist posted a .693 on-base plus slugging percentage. Kyle Schwarber played himself into the minors early in the season but rebounded with an .894 OPS in the second half. Advantage: DODGERS.

HOW THEY MATCH UP

T; PITCHER; W-L; ERA; COMMENT

LH; Clayton Kershaw; 18-4; 2.31; He’ll take the baseball on seven days of rest after the NLDS sweep.

RH; Yu Darvish; 10-12; 3.86; Excelled for five innings in Game 3, before his command disappeared.

LH; Rich Hill; 12-8; 3.32; A stable option who can sit down lineups with his curveball

LH; Alex Wood; 16-3; 2.72; An all-star this season, he didn’t even pitch in the NLDS.

::

Projected bullpens

The emergence of Kenta Maeda offers Dodgers manager Dave Roberts another right-handed set-up option to pair with Brandon Morrow on the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen. Roberts has also learned to trust his two Tonys, the left-handed duo of Watson and Cingrani. Jansen may be the game’s best reliever, but Cubs closer Wade Davis is a battle-tested veteran with a World Series ring. Davis recorded the final seven outs in the deciding NLDS game against Washington. Cubs manager Joe Maddon has far fewer trustworthy options in the middle of his bullpen than Roberts. Advantage: DODGERS.

Projected Cubs bullpen

PITCHER; T; W-L-S; ERA; COMMENT

Wade Davis; RH; 4-2-32; 2.30; Closer threw 44 pitches Thursday, most as reliever in five years.

Carl Edwards Jr.; RH; 5-4-0; 2.98; Last two NLDS outings: three batters faced, three walks.

Pedro Strop; RH; 5-4-0; 2.83; Has career postseason ERA of 2.20.

Mike Montgomery; LH; 7-8-3; 3.38; He saved Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Brian Duensing; LH; 1-1-0; 2.74; Career postseason ERA: 10.00 as starter, 0.00 in relief.

Justin Wilson; LH; 4-4-13; 3.41; 19 walks in 18 innings after Cubs traded for him in July.

John Lackey; RH; 12-12-0; 4.59; His 23 postseason starts are most among active pitchers.

Projected Dodgers bullpen

PITCHER; T; W-L-S; ERA; COMMENT

Kenley Jansen; RH; 5-0-41; 1.32; Closed out all three NLDS wins.

Brandon Morrow; RH; 6-0-2; 2.06; Roberts trusts him to set up for Jansen.

Kenta Maeda; RH; 13-6-1; 4.22; Has emerged as a vital member of bullpen, especially against right-handed hitters.

Tony Cingrani; LH; 0-0-0; 4.22; Produced a crucial double play in NLDS Game 3.

Tony Watson; LH; 7-4-10; 3.38; Generates soft contact, but prone to base hits.

Josh Fields; RH; 5-0-2; 2.84; Gave up a loud double in his lone NLDS appearance.

Pedro Baez; RH; 3-6-0; 2.95; Did not pitch in the first round.

Ross Stripling; RH; 3-5-2; 3.75;Could get swapped off the roster for left-hander Luis Avilan.

::

Projected reserves

The Dodgers will continue to rotate Logan Forsythe and Chase Utley at second base, while Yasmani Grandal may be the most fearsome pinch-hitting option on the bench. Andre Ethier is another pinch-hitting option. The Cubs counter with a bevy of productive hitters such as Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ and Albert Almora. Advantage: CUBS.

Projected Cubs reserves

POS; PLAYER; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT

OF; Kyle Schwarber; .211; 30; 59; His batting average was lowest in National League among players with a minimum of 300 at-bats.

OF; Jon Jay; .296; 2; 34; Has 10 strikeouts in 15 at-bats vs. Clayton Kershaw.

OF; Jason Heyward; .259; 11; 59; Was one for 16 in last year’s NLCS vs. Dodgers.

OF; Leonys Martin; .172; 3; 9; Didn’t hit home run for Cubs this year. Did pitch for them.

IF; Tommy La Stella; .288; 5; 22; On-base percentage as pinch-hitter this season: .488.

C; Alex Avila; .264; 14; 49; Has struck out six times in 13 at-bats vs. Yu Darvish.

Projected Dodgers reserves

POS; PLAYER; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT

2B; Chase Utley; .236; 8; 34; Still an option to start against right-handed pitchers.

OF; Andre Ethier; .235; 2; 3; Manager Dave Roberts views Ethier as the best hitter on his bench.

C; Yasmani Grandal; .247; 22; 58; Left team earlier in week to be with his pregnant wife.

OF; Enrique Hernandez; .215; 11; 37; He will start in left field against left-handed pitchers

C; Kyle Farmer; .300; 0; 2; An emergency option behind the plate, he can also pinch hit.

::

Andy McCullough's pick

Ever since Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS, the Dodgers have thirsted for a rematch with the Cubs. They have one, and enter it in a position of strength. The Dodgers had four days off to rest, reset their pitchers and wait for an opponent. The Cubs survived a hellish night at Nationals Park and will have to scramble to set up for Saturday. The Dodgers are the favorites to reach the World Series for the first time since 1988. DODGERS IN SIX.

