Justin Turner's solo homer in the eighth lifts the Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks

Justin Turner capitalized on a gaffe by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and a hanging slider from Zack Greinke, giving Kenley Jansen a chance to record a save in a 3-2 Dodgers victory.
After Turner gave his team the lead with a home run, Jansen overcame a bloop double to shut down the Diamondbacks offense for a save. It was Jansen’s first appearance without allowing a run since before he landed on the disabled list on Aug. 10 with issues related to his irregular heartbeat.
The victory cut the Dodgers’ deficit in the National League West down to one game. Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered seven solid innings. His line was marred by a first-inning home run. His departure was well-timed. Enrique Hernandez batted for Ryu in the bottom of the seventh and tied the game with a solo home run off Greinke.
An inning later, the Dodgers benefited from an inexplicable decision by Lovullo. The manager allowed Greinke to face Turner for a fourth time in the game. Turner used the opportunity to smash a go-ahead home run and set the stage for Jansen.
A night earlier, the Dodgers dropped the first game of this critical four-game set when Rich Hill surrendered a three-run homer and the offense struck out 15 times. The team appeared embarked on a sort of sequel on Friday, only with more hard contact and more frustration.
Ryu dumped his team into a first-inning gully. He gave up a leadoff single to outfielder Steven Souza, who drilled a grounder to the left side of the infield. Manny Machado dove to smother the baseball, but Souza beat the throw.
Two batters later, former MVP Paul Goldschmidt stepped to the plate. Ryu fed him a 1-0 cutter. The pitch arrived on the outer half of the plate. Goldschmidt possessed enough strength to reach across the plate and drive the baseball into the right-field seats for a two-run shot.
The offense squandered an early chance to cut into Arizona’s lead. Cody Bellinger sprayed a double into left field to lead off the second. He never even reached third base: Yasmani Grandal hit a liner into the glove of Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed. Max Muncy hit a shin-high changeup from Greinke into the ground for another out. Brian Dozier flied out to right to end the threat.
The Dodgers picked up a run off Greinke in the third. A leadoff single by Yasiel Puig set the table for Joc Pederson. He ripped a changeup into right field for an RBI single after Puig advanced to third on a bunt and a wild pitch.
The rally could have produced more. Justin Turner followed Pederson with a single. The hit transformed Pederson into the loneliest sort of Dodger: A runner in scoring position. He was stranded at second base after Machado struck out on three pitches and Bellinger lined out.
After Goldschmidt took him deep, Ryu settled down. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth, but otherwise prevented Arizona from advancing a runner to second base through six. He retired 10 batters in a row after Diamondbacks third baseman Edwin Escobar singled in the fourth.
Ryu had only thrown 73 pitches. But his spot in the batting order arrived in the bottom of the seventh with the Dodgers trailing by a run. Batting for Ryu with two outs, Hernandez worked a 2-2 count. Greinke pumped a 90-mph fastball down the middle. Hernandez launched a game-tying, opposite-field solo shot. It was his 19th homer of the season, and his 12th against a right-handed pitcher.
An inning later, Lovullo took a different approach. When second baseman Ketel Marte reached on an error, Lovullo allowed Greinke to bat. Greinke bunted Marte into scoring position, but Dylan Floro extricated himself from the jam. Lovullo was gambling that Greinke could get through the duo of Turner and Machado.
Lovullo received his answer with expedience. Greinke tried a first-pitch slider. Turner launched it into the left-field seats. The crowd leapt to its feet as Jansen loosened up in the bullpen nearby.