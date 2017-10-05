How the Dodgers and Diamondbacks match up in NLDS

HOW THEY MATCH UP

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

National League division series

Projected lineups

The high-powered Dodgers offense looked less formidable in September, as Corey Seager battled elbow soreness, Cody Bellinger took a small step backward and Chris Taylor hit .218. Justin Turner remains the beating heart of the lineup, but the team could use contributions from outfielder Yasiel Puig and Curtis Granderson. Arizona superstar Paul Goldschmidt is also dealing with elbow issues, but deadline addition J.D. Martinez hit an incredible 29 homers as a Diamondback. The rest of the lineup is filled with imperfect but dangerous hitters such as outfielder David Peralta, outfielder A.J. Pollock and shortstop Ketel Marte. The Arizona lineup pilloried the Dodgers pitchers in the last series they played at Chase Field. Advantage: DIAMONDBACKS.

Projected Game 1 Diamondbacks lineup

POS; PLAYER; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT

LF; David Peralta; .293; 14; 57; Steady contact hitter presents little threat on the basepaths.

SS; Ketel Marte; .260; 5; 18; 23-year-old displayed more plate discipline in his first season with the Diamondbacks.

1B; Paul Goldschmidt; .297; 36; 120; Consistent slugger has been dealing with an elbow injury for a month.

RF; J.D. Martinez; .303; 45; 104; Hit 29 homers — just about one every other day — after Arizona acquired him in July.

3B; Jake Lamb; .248; 30; 105; All-Star this year has posted nearly identical statistics the last two seasons.

CF; A.J. Pollock; .266; 14; 49; One-time MVP candidate was only average this year, after adjusting for Chase Field.

2B; Daniel Descalso; .233; 10; 51; Managers love him; advanced statistics don’t.

C; Chris Iannetta; .254; 17; 43; Veteran produced one of his best offensive seasons, but won’t catch Zack Greinke.

P; Taijuan Walker; .231; 1; 5; Had 12 hits, including first career home run, a 455-foot blast vs. Atlanta.

Projected Game 1 Dodgers lineup

POS; PLAYER; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT

CF; Chris Taylor; .288; 21; 72; Acquired in June 2016 from Mariners; had breakout season.

SS; Corey Seager; .295; 22; 77; Slumped through September while batting elbow inflammation.

3B; Justin Turner; .322; 21; 71; Led the Dodgers with a .945 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

1B; Cody Bellinger; .267; 39; 97; Established National League record for homers by a rookie.

LF; Curtis Granderson; .212; 26; 64; Batted .161 after joining Dodgers in mid-August.

RF; Yasiel Puig; .263; 28; 74; Rebounded after troublesome 2016 with Gold Glove defense.

C; Yasmani Grandal; .247; 22; 58; Posted .638 OPS in September, may lose time to Austin Barnes.

2B; Chase Utley; .236; 8; 34; Wily veteran still inspires awe from teammates.

P; Clayton Kershaw; .184; 0; 2; Has nine hits, including a double, six sacrifices.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Yasiel Puig celebrates a game-winning hit against the White Sox. Yasiel Puig celebrates a game-winning hit against the White Sox. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Projected starting pitchers

The decisions made by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo in Wednesday’s wild-card game may have tilted the advantage of this series toward the Dodgers. By using Robbie Ray for 34 pitches, the Diamondbacks removed him from the equation for Game 1 against Clayton Kershaw. Zack Greinke, Arizona’s starter on Wednesday, won’t start until Game 3. Rich Hill, the Dodgers’ Game 2 starter, has been excellent at home, while Game 3 starter Yu Darvish has flourished on the road. Arizona will counter Kershaw, who still looks unsteady as he returns from another back injury, with either Zack Godley, Taijuan Walker or Patrick Corbin in Game 1. Advantage: DODGERS.

Projected Diamondbacks starters

T; PITCHER; W-L; ERA; COMMENT

RH; Taijuan Walker; 9-9; 3.49; Arizona’s big winter acquisition had his most consistent season.

LH; Robbie Ray; 15-5; 2.89; Only one major league starter struck out batters at a higher rate this year: Chris Sale.

RH; Zack Greinke; 17-7; 3.20; Former Dodger and Angel made good on his massive contract this season.

LH; Patrick Corbin; 14-13; 4.03; Enjoyed much more success at Chase Field than away from it.

Projected Dodgers starters

T; PITCHER; W-L; ERA; COMMENT