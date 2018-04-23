Dodgers Dugout: Dodgers are looking more like last year's team

Walker Buehler makes his starting debut for the Dodgers tonight against the Marlins. He was pitching very well in the minors, striking out 16 batters in 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA. And pitching against the Marlins is very much like facing a minor-league team, so he shouldn't notice much of a difference. The Dodgers still want him pitching no more than 150 innings or so this season, so don't expect him to stick around even if he pitches really well.