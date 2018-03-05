Dodgers Dugout: Ranking the catchers in the NL West

2. Yasmani Grandal (.247/.308/.459/100/32%) and Austin Barnes (.289/.408/.486/137/27%), Dodgers. They both will get plenty of time behind the plate so I'm listing them both. Grandal lost the starting job at the end of last season to Barnes. Grandal is considered an elite defensive catcher, but I just don't see it. He has led the league in passed balls for three of the last four seasons, including a league-high 16 last season (to go with 29 wild pitches when he was catching). I don't think he's bad behind the plate, but I don't think his great pitch framing makes him elite. Barnes was better than Grandal in almost every way last year. It will be interesting to see how long Dave Roberts sticks with a platoon at catcher. Keep in mind that Grandal is a free agent after this season, so he has extra incentive to rebound from a rough 2017.