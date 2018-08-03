Dodgers Dugout: Why Brian Dozier is a solid pickup for the Dodgers

Dave Roberts said he doesn’t expect Dozier to play every day, but expect to see him start against left-handers. Dozier is a streaky hitter, so if he gets on a hot streak, like he appears to be on right now, it would be worth just throwing him out there daily until the hot streak ends. He is a second-half hitter and he has better numbers in August than any other month in his career, so this may be a huge pickup for the Dodgers.