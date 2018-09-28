Dodgers Dugout: It all comes down to Dodgers vs. Giants

Before we get to the final Ask Ross Porter of the season, I just want to say thank you to Ross for doing this feature for four years now. He has received hundreds of questions and has many he hasn't gotten to yet. He has been a class act and it has been a sincere honor for me to have him contribute to this newsletter. And he does it for free. The plan is for him to be back again next season, but I didn't want to let this season get away before publicly thanking him for making Dodgers Dugout better than it would be without him.