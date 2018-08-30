Dodgers Dugout: Pitching poorly shouldn't be the biggest concern for Kenley Jansen fans

Ross: Balls that come in contact with the infield dirt are usually replaced because the scuffed cover can sometimes give a pitched ball unusual movement, like a breaking ball thrown with a certain grip. The dirt has a harder, spongy texture so balls that spin into the dirt get scuffed. A tiny crack on a seam can be a big advantage for pitchers. The ump doesn't have to replace a ball. It's funny to see an umpire take a ball from the catcher and give it right back without telling him. Used baseballs are saved for batting practice or donated to schools.