Dodgers Dugout: Will Matt Kemp make the Dodger roster?

5. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies (.158/.333/.211/40/0.1). Forget those numbers, because he only has had 24 plate appearances in the majors. McMahon is expected to do big things for the Rockies. In triple-A last season, he hit .374/.411/.611 and the first base job is his to lose this spring. If he doesn't get the job, then Ian Desmond plays first for the Rockies, and if you are a Rockies fan, you don't want that to happen. McMahon cut down on his strikeouts last season (from 161 in 2016 to 92 in 2017) and that is a big indicator that McMahon has the talent for the majors. His potential is probably just a notch below Goldschmidt and Bellinger, but there's nothing wrong with that.'