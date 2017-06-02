Dodgers Dugout: Why did May have to end? Plus, Joe Davis answers your questions

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and I wonder if the Angels would like to trade Mike Trout to the Dodgers, because the guy is obviously injury prone and injury prone players belong on the Dodgers.

May was a good month

After the games of April 30, the Dodgers were 14-12 and in third place behind Colorado and Arizona. Some Dodgers fans were disgusted with the season, already giving up or demanding the Dodgers get rid of Chase Utley, who was hitting .122. Yasmani Grandal was also a target for some fans, as he was hitting .225. Add in the presence of Scott Van Slyke (.129) and an obviously injured Adrian Gonzalez (slugging .318) and there was plenty of blame to go around.

That doesn't even take into account the fact that Kenta Maeda had a 6.58 ERA and Hyun-jin Ryu couldn't seem to get past the fifth inning.

Then May came. Here are the NL West records in May:

Dodgers, 19-9

Arizona, 17-11

Colorado, 17-12

San Francisco, 13-16

San Diego, 11-17

The Dodgers had the best record in the NL in May, and the second-best record overall, trailing Houston's 22-7. They scored the most runs in the NL last month (159) and allowed the fewest (93). You could argue that the Dodgers are the best team in the National League right now.

Because May was so successful, I refuse to acknowledge that it is now June. As far as I am concerned, today is May 33rd.

Here's how some key Dodgers did in May:

Yasmani Grandal: .337/.374/.523, 10 doubles, 16 RBIs

Chris Taylor: .322/.430/.511, five doubles, four homers

Chase Utley: .314/.402/.571, three doubles, three triples, three homers

Adrian Gonzalez: .269/.273/.404

Corey Seager: .255/.371/.388

Cody Bellinger: .245/.314/.566, five doubles, nine homers, 27 RBIs

Josh Fields: 2-0, 0.67 ERA, one save

Kenley Jansen: 1-0, 0.87 ERA, one save

Alex Wood: 5-0, 1.27 ERA

Pedro Baez: 0-0, 1.35 ERA in 14 games

Clayton Kershaw: 3-1, 2.43 ERA

Chris Hatcher: 0-0, 3.14 ERA in 11 games

Brandon McCarthy: 2-1, 3.57 ERA

Kenta Maeda: 2-0, 3.63 ERA

Hyun-jin Ryu: 1-1, 3.72 ERA. one save

The bullpen had a 2.67 ERA in May, the best in the NL. Next was the Cubs at 3.23, so there was a pretty large gap between the Dodgers and the rest of the league.

Comparison

The Dodgers are trying to win their fifth consecutive division title. Let's take a look at this year's record and how it compares through the same point the last four seasons.

2017: 33-21, first place, half a game ahead of Arizona and Colorado

2016: 28-27, second place, 5 1/2 games behind San Francisco

2015: 31-24, first place, half a game ahead of San Francisco

2014: 29-26, second place, 7 1/2 games behind San Francisco

2013: 23-32, fifth place, 8 1/2 games behind San Francisco and Arizona

Ask Ross Porter

Once again, former Dodgers announcer Ross Porter is back to answer select reader questions. Email me a question for Ross, and I will pass it on. Here's this week's answer:

Paul Goodwin asks: What is the rule for a play like Joc Pederson's home run into the visitor's bullpen (May 21) when Giancarlo Stanton leapt onto the gate and hit it so hard he broke the latch. What are the rules about catching a ball hit into the stands? Ross, if you can help clarify the rule I would be grateful.

Ross: Rule 6.05 requires that a fielder's foot must be on or over the field to legally catch the ball. Above it in the air is legal. He cannot step into the stands. A fielder may reach over a fence, railing, or into a stand or other line of demarcation to make a catch. He may also jump on top of a railing or canvas that may be in foul territory. That same rule stipulates that a fielder may reach into, but not step into, a dugout to make a catch, and if he holds the ball, the catch shall be allowed. He must have one or both feet on or over the playing surface. The ball is in play, unless the fielder, after making a legal catch, falls into the stands, a dugout, or other out-of-play area, in which case the ball is dead, and Rule 7.04 states that in that case each runner shall advance one base. If a fielder is “held up” attempting a catch at the edge of the dugout to prevent falling by anyone on either team, and the catch is made, it shall be allowed. Paul, a legal catch requires a “voluntary release” of the baseball. Take the ball from the glove and show it to the umpire or flip the ball from the glove to the other hand and catch it again.