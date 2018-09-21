Dodgers Dugout: Dodgers are in the driver's seat, but face a trap series against San Diego

I get a lot of questions about the Dodgers’ lineups and how they seemingly change daily. Here’s why: The Dodgers front office believes heavily in analytics and in using past performance to predict future results. So, they look at what players have done against: a) that day’s starting pitcher and b) righties or lefties and make their lineups accordingly. That’s why a person who is red-hot suddenly rides the bench for a game or two. We can debate whether this is a good idea or not, but the fact is the Dodgers have won five consecutive division titles and are close to a sixth. The argument against platooning so strongly would be a lot more effective if the Dodgers were in last place. And this is coming from a guy who thinks they get a little carried away sometimes.