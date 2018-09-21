Dodgers Dugout: Dodgers are in the driver's seat, but face a trap series against San Diego

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and there are only nine games left in the season.
Life in the fast lane
The Dodgers swept the Colorado Rockies and now have a 2½-game lead over the Rockies for the NL West lead with nine games to play (the Rockies have 10 games left). Everyone, including me, has penciled the Dodgers in for the playoffs, but there is a trap series this weekend against the San Diego Padres.
The Padres are 61-92, and are barely ahead of Miami in the “race” for worst record in the National League. The Dodgers are 12-4 against San Diego this season, so that’s why this is a trap. It’s easy to subconsciously look past them, but believe me when I say that the Padres would love nothing more than to take the wind out of the Dodgers’ sails. The Dodgers have shown an amazing ability to play to the level of their opponent this season, but, hopefully those days are gone, because they certainly looked like the 2017 Dodgers in the sweep of the Rockies.
I get a lot of questions about the Dodgers’ lineups and how they seemingly change daily. Here’s why: The Dodgers front office believes heavily in analytics and in using past performance to predict future results. So, they look at what players have done against: a) that day’s starting pitcher and b) righties or lefties and make their lineups accordingly. That’s why a person who is red-hot suddenly rides the bench for a game or two. We can debate whether this is a good idea or not, but the fact is the Dodgers have won five consecutive division titles and are close to a sixth. The argument against platooning so strongly would be a lot more effective if the Dodgers were in last place. And this is coming from a guy who thinks they get a little carried away sometimes.
Jorge Castillo took a great look at platooning in a story you can read here. In the meantime, here’s a look at how prominent Dodgers hitters have fared this season against righties and lefties, courtesy of baseball-reference.com.
Austin Barnes
vs. righties: .157/.307/.193
vs. lefties: .234/.346/.306
Cody Bellinger
vs. righties: .272/.357/.504
vs. lefties: .232/.313/.390
Brian Dozier
vs. righties: .216/.294/.415
vs. lefties: .221/.335/.331
David Freese
vs. righties: .273/.329/.460
vs. lefties: .301/.371/.455
Yasmani Grandal
vs. righties: .243/.344/.483
vs. lefties: .204/.342/.366
Kiké Hernandez
vs. righties: .234/.321/.473
vs. lefties: .239/.316/.418
Matt Kemp
vs. righties: .295/.346/.454
vs. lefties: .269/.319/.497
Manny Machado
vs. righties: .291/.355/.531
vs. lefties: .306/.394/.547
Max Muncy
vs. righties: .251/.392/.583
vs. lefties: .263/.375/.547
Joc Pederson
vs. righties: .264/.341/.550
vs. lefties: .173/.200/.308
Yasiel Puig
vs. righties: .304/.363/.572
vs. lefties: .216/.281/.384
Chris Taylor
vs. righties: .257/.326/.445
vs. lefties: .233/.323/.442
Justin Turner
vs. righties: .308/.396/.507
vs. lefties: .346/.457/.567
Chase Utley
vs. righties: .224/.309/.320
vs. lefties: .154/.250/.231
Team
vs. righties: .250/.333/.450
vs. lefties: .238/.322/.404
The NL West standings
Dodgers, 85-68
Colorado, 82-70, 2½ GB
Arizona, 79-74, 6 GB
The wild-card standings
Milwaukee, 87-66
St. Louis, 84-69
Colorado, 82-70, 1½ GB
Arizona, 79-74, 5 GB
Philadelphia, 78-74, 5 ½ GB
Remaining schedules
DODGERS (9 games left)
HOME (3): San Diego (3)
AWAY (6): Arizona (3), San Francisco (3)
COLORADO (10)
HOME (7): Philadelphia (4), Washington (3)
AWAY (3): Arizona (3)
ARIZONA (9)
HOME (6): Colorado (3), Dodgers (3)
AWAY (3): San Diego (3)
MILWAUKEE (9)
HOME (3): Detroit (3)
AWAY (6): Pittsburgh (3), St. Louis (3)
ST. LOUIS (9)
HOME (6): San Francisco (3), Milwaukee (3)
AWAY (3): Chicago Cubs (3)
PHILADELPHIA (10)
HOME (3): Atlanta (3)
AWAY (7): Atlanta (3), Colorado (4)
If the season ended today, St. Louis would play at Milwaukee in the wild-card playoff. The winner would play the Cubs in one NLDS and the Dodgers would play the Braves in the other NLDS.
In the American League, Oakland would play at New York in the wild-card playoff. The winner of that series would play the Red Sox in one ALDS and Cleveland would play Houston in the other ALDS.
To take a look at the postseason schedule, click here. The one-game NL wild-card game would be Tuesday, with the NLDS starting on Thursday. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.
Ask Ross Porter
Hi, fans! It’s good to be back with you to answer your questions during this baseball season. Please send your questions to Houston, and he will pass them on to me. List the city in which you live.
Carl Bates of Long Beach asks: I am pretty sure it was you that taught me to concentrate on the loss column and not go for that 1/2 game stuff, especially late in the season. But I hardly ever hear or read that the Dodgers are 2 games ahead of the Rockies and 6 ahead of the D-Backs. Could you explain why it’s the loss column that matters?
Ross: A first-place team controls its own destiny. A second-place team does not. Unplayed games you can always win, but losses are permanent. You can always win more, but can't un-lose them. Loss column is just a talking point.
Rich Mulvany asks: Ross, have opposing pitchers ever thrown nine innings of no-hit ball in the same game?
Ross: In 1917, Fred Toney of the Reds and Hippo Vaughn of the Cubs did not give up a hit for nine innings. Chicago got a hit and a run in the 10th. The odds of pitching a no-hitter in a big-league game are 13,000-1.
Ted Andrews of Binghamton, N.Y,. asks: Who puts together the baseball schedule?
Ross: From 1980 to 2005, a husband and wife, Henry and Holly Stephenson, compiled it in their Staten Island home, not far from you, Ted. A supercomputer has been used the last 13 years. The major leagues play 2,430 games a season. There are 52 series scheduled, 24 of them divisional (76 games), 20 interdivisional (66 games), and 8 interleague (20 games). No single contests are scheduled except for making up a postponement.
Fred Sornoso of Monterey Park asks: Hi, Ross. Has any MLB pitcher hit for the cycle?
Ross: Yes, Fred. Jimmy “Pony” Ryan of the 1888 Chicago White Stockings.
Up next
Friday, 7 p.m.: San Diego (Eric Lauer, 5-7, 4.74 ERA) at Dodgers (Rich Hill, 9-5, 4.02 ERA)
Saturday, 6 p.m.: San Diego (Jacob Nix, 2-3, 5.75 ERA) at Dodgers (Ross Stripling, 8-4, 2.77 ERA)
Sunday, 1 p.m.: San Diego (Joey Lucchesi, 8-8, 3.74 ERA) at Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu, 5-3, 2.18 ERA)
