Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 10: Pee Wee Reese 

Reese died in 1999. At his funeral, Joe Black, one of the first African American pitchers in the majors and a former teammate of Reese, said: "Pee Wee helped make my boyhood dream come true to play in the majors, the World Series. When Pee Wee reached out to Jackie, all of us in the Negro League smiled and said it was the first time that a white guy had accepted us. When I finally got up to Brooklyn, I went to Pee Wee and said, 'Black people love you. When you touched Jackie, you touched all of us.' With Pee Wee, it was No. 1 on his uniform and No. 1 in our hearts."