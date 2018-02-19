Dodgers Dugout: Taking a closer look at the 2018 roster

Yasmani Grandal (.247/.308/.459/100). Grandal looked like an All-Star in the first half last season, hitting .267/.319/.469 with 19 doubles and 11 homers. Then he injured his thumb and hit .217/.292/.444 in the second half. He still rates as a great pitch framer, but he allows a lot of passed balls and is a free agent after this season. Or as he put it: "The way I see it is I'm hitting free agency next year. I've got to be concentrated to help this team do the best that they can do, so that next year 29 other teams would love to have me on their team — or, if I end up signing back here."